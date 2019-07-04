Dog found dead, locked in crate in woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Conn. – A public works employee found a dead dog Monday after someone had locked it in a crate and abandoned the animal in the middle of the woods in Bethany, Connecticut.

"There is evidence that she was still alive at the time of the dumping," a Woodbridge animal control worker said in a Facebook post. "She was deliberately placed in an area where it would be difficult for her to be found."

Woodbridge Municipal Animal Control described the grey and white dog as a female “bully type”breed.

Animal control plans to “lay her to rest with the respect she deserves.”

“With so many options available you chose to leave her abandoned and alone at the bottom of a ditch in her crate,” animal control posted on Facebook Monday night. “What were her chances of being found healthy and alive?”

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the dog’s owner.

“We ask that you share this post far and wide and call in any tips and leads for anyone suddenly missing a young grey and white female bully type dog with a wide purple collar,” the post reads.

Woodbridge Animal Control serves the towns of Woodbridge, Bethany and Derby.