KERN COUNTY, Calif. – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck Kern County Thursday morning.

The quake was centered about 11 miles east of Ridgecrest, about 109 miles north of San Bernardino and 121 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirms that all their units are canvassing their districts for earthquake-related damage. So far no reports of damage have been found.