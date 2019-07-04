× 2 dead after car hits pedestrians in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO – Police officers are responding to a fatal accident involving two pedestrians in Mission Valley Thursday afternoon.

According to San Diego police, a vehicle hit two pedestrians at 11:09 a.m. in the 7500 block of Metropolitan Drive near Murray Canyon Road.

Both victims were trapped under the vehicle, prompting the rescue response.

The driver of an SUV, who was not identified, lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The driver was hospitalized for treatment of unspecified injuries. No other information was immediately available.