Valley View Casino opens $50M expansion

SAN DIEGO — The $50 million Valley View Casino expansion is set to open Wednesday.

The project, which began in March 2018, has added 43,000 square feet of additional casino space, six new bathrooms, 200 new slot machines, two new guest entrances and an indoor water wall. The casino also renovated 65,000 square feet of the current casino’s floor, The Famous Maine Lobster Buffet and the former BLD’s Restaurant, now called The Cafe, the San Diego Business Journal reported.

The casino, located just east of Escondido and south of Temecula, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the unveiling and a continued celebration at 11 a.m.

”We are so excited for our guests to experience the All New Valley View Casino & Hotel,” said Bruce Howard, general manager of Valley View Casino & Hotel, in a statement.

”We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of our guests and to our 950 team members for being so patient and supportive with us during these past 18 months of construction.”

