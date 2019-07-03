SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 numbers sold in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A ticket sold at a National City supermarket was among the five in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing with five numbers, but missing the Mega number and is worth $9,194.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $59 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 3, 4, 29, 44, 47 and the Mega number was 15. The jackpot was $58 million.

The drawing was the 52nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.