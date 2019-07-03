San Diego police preparing for 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As thousands of people prepare to celebrate and watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July, police want the public to know they will also be watching to make sure everyone has fun responsibly and safely.

San Diego police will have extra officers dedicated to the beach and bay communities Thursday, though they are not sharing exactly how many. They say the biggest challenge will be the crowds and crowd control.

"As the day goes on you see more and more people, less parking," said Crystal Kessell, who was already setting up her fireworks viewing spot Wednesday.

Police expect parking will fill up fast on the Fourth, especially in Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and anywhere near the bay. Each of those areas will also have a stronger presence for both traffic control and law enforcement.

Police also want to remind people about motorized scooter and bike safety. Even though the devices now max out at just eight mph along the boardwalk, officers are urging the public to go even slower if necessary on the congested boardwalk.

Due to the large crowds expected, any violence-related calls will take top priority with the department.

Police don't anticipate any street closures but the department will be using its Twitter handle to update the public throughout the day when parking lots fill up or if any streets end up getting blocked off.