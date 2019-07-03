Roommate chases off armed robbers with knife

SAN DIEGO — A resident was held at knifepoint by two robbers Wednesday in southeast San Diego before a roommate chased them off with a weapon of their own, authorities said.

The intruders forced their way into the home on Pittsburgh Avenue near Varney Drive around midnight.

One of the robbers held a knife to the victim’s throat, San Diego Police Sgt. Joe Ruvido said in a statement. The second intruder told the other two roommates at the residence that he had a gun while he held his hand behind his back. No gun was seen, police reported.

One of the residents then chased both men out of the home with a knife. A third person was waiting outside the residence in a vehicle.

Officers arrived at the house and arrested three young men suspected of carrying out the attack.

One victim had a bruised head, but no property was stolen from the residence.

The San Diego Police Robbery Unit was notified and responded. SDPD encourages anyone with information about the incident to call the Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.