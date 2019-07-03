× Traffic nightmare after police shut down trolley, freeway in Old Town

SAN DIEGO — Police activity shut down the freeway and trolley service in Old Town Wednesday, causing a massive backup for several hours.

Police said the closures were caused by a public safety issue that was resolved by about 12:45 p.m.

All lanes on northbound Interstate 5 had closed south of Interstate 8 and traffic was backed up past the downtown area by early afternoon.

Drivers on I-5 were being diverted onto Old Town Avenue, and traffic on northbound State Route 163 also began to slow as drivers started using that route to head north. Some drivers who had already passed Old Town Avenue were escorted back up the freeway in the wrong direction by California Highway Patrol to exit.

Update: All lanes of NB I-5 at I-8 have reopened. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 3, 2019

Sycuan Green Line trains had also not been running at the Old Town trolley station, though service resumed around 12:30 p.m.

