Plunge Pool at Belmont Park set to reopen on Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO — The Plunge at Fit swimming pool at Belmont Park in Mission Beach is set to reopen on Independence Day after being closed to the public for five years, it was announced Wednesday.

Representatives from real estate agency Pacifica Enterprises and a group of local leaders gathered Wednesday to mark the completion of a $12 million renovation and restoration project at the pool, which closed in 2014 due to safety issues and a lack of proper maintenance. To celebrate the pool’s impending reopening, nearly a dozen children dove into the 400,000-gallon pool during the ceremony.

“The Plunge at Fit in Belmont Park is a beloved landmark for Mission Beach residents and the entire city of San Diego,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “It has long been a place for children, families and neighbors to exercise and make memories together, and this restoration ensures that many more generations of San Diegans can enjoy that same experience.”

The Plunge at Fit opened in 1925 as the Natatorium, a 60-by-175-foot saltwater pool at the Mission Beach Amusement Center. In 1940, the salt water was replaced with fresh water and the pool was dubbed Southern California’s largest indoor heated pool. Earlier this decade, the pool fell into disrepair, prompting Pacifica’s three-year restoration.

Pacific Enterprises consulted with the city’s Historical Resources Board and the Save Our Heritage Organization to include historical touches in its redesign of the pool like replicas of its original archways and pool tiles. The Plunge also features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a retractable roof and a dining deck attached to the pool’s renovated beach house.

“The community of Mission Beach is very excited to finally see the Plunge re-open its doors again,” said Mission Beach Town Council President Matt Gardner. “Pacifica and Belmont Park have been great at keeping our community appraised of this project’s progress and evolution with visits and updates at our Mission Beach Town Council general meetings.”

The pool will open for public use on the Fourth of July at noon and will remain open to the public daily from noon to 5 p.m. Residents can purchase day swim passes on-site at the pool’s north entrance. Day passes start at $15 for adults age 18-65 and $12 for residents under age 17 and over 65.

Information about pool rates and rentals as well as photos of the redesigned pool and the original Natatorium can be found at plungesandiego.com.