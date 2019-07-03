Man fires gun during argument with boys outside movie theater

SAN DIEGO — An argument between a man and three boys led to a shooting in a movie theater parking lot Wednesday in Rancho San Diego.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received multiple calls around midnight of people running into the Edwards Cinema saying there was a shooter outside. Deputies responded to the theater and shopping center complex to search for victims but did not locate any, Sgt. S. Roller said in a statement.

Theater management and witnesses told deputies that a boy was inside the movie theater lobby.

The boy said he and two other friends were involved in an argument with an adult man in the complex parking lot. The man, who was a passenger in a four door, silver or gray sedan, fired at least two shots in the air, Roller said.

The three juveniles ran into the Edwards Theater, fearing for their lives. They were interviewed and released to their parents.

Deputies found spent bullet casings in the theater’s parking lot and collected them for evidence.

No injuries were reported. Detectives from the Rancho San Diego Station are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.