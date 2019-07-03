Instagram, Facebook issues frustrate users worldwide

SAN DIEGO — Error messages and never-ending loading screens greeted users on Facebook and its family of apps, including Instagram, across the world Wednesday.

Users reported media such as images and videos not loading or loading incredibly slow on Facebook, while Instagram stories weren’t working at all starting around 8 a.m. PT.

The platform’s official account acknowledged the issue shortly after 9 a.m., saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram.”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

#FacebookDown and #InstagramDown were trending worldwide on Twitter.

Were you experiencing issues? If so, you’re not alone. “Facebookers” and “Instagrammers” jumped ship to Twitter to vent their frustrations:

me turning my wifi on and on again thinking that’s why instagram isn’t working then going to twitter:

#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/B9w8adV9mh — 🤠 (@ArmanaziY) July 3, 2019

once again, facebook AND instagram are down leaving twitter the remaining defender of the realms as always — malik (@MalikEarnest) July 3, 2019

The latest problems come three weeks after Instagram had an outage that lasted more than two hours, on June 13. In that case, some users reported that they couldn’t access Instagram at all.