USA beats England in World Cup semifinal game

LYON, France — Team USA advanced to Sunday’s final World Cup soccer game after beating England 2-1 Tuesday.

Going into the game, the U.S. women’s team was first in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body. England was ranked third. Both teams had won all five of their games in the tournament.

Team USA will advance to Sunday’s final against the winner of Wednesday’s Netherlands-Sweden semifinal. England will play in the third- place game Saturday.

