USA beats England in World Cup semifinal game

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

LYON, France — Team USA advanced to Sunday’s final World Cup soccer game after beating England 2-1 Tuesday.

Going into the game, the U.S. women’s team was first in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body. England was ranked third. Both teams had won all five of their games in the tournament.

Team USA will advance to Sunday’s final against the winner of Wednesday’s Netherlands-Sweden semifinal. England will play in the third- place game Saturday.

