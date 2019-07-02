Protesters call for closure of migrant detention facilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTAY MESA, Calif. -- From locally in San Diego to more than a dozen cities nationwide, protesters Tuesday called for the closure of detention facilities holding migrant children and families.

"You know, when I think about when my kids get older and they hear about what’s going on right now they’ll say mom, what did you do how did you stand up?"

Dozens showed up in Otay Mesa Tuesday to take part in a “Close The Camps” rally, a nationwide effort calling attention to what protesters consider inhumane detention facilities along the border.

In total, 11 migrants have died in US custody since September. Members of congress visited two border patrol facilities in after reports of deteriorating and unsanitary conditions.

"What we saw today was unconscionable," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Protesters have demanded not only the closure of these facilities, but also the reunification of families that have been separated.

The White House has pushed back, claiming there's no mistreatment at the facilities and lawmakers are exaggerating the conditions, but admitted more resources are needed at the border.

"I am very confident in what it is we are doing by way of caring for these individuals, these incredibly vulnerable populations in our custody again in absolutely over-saturated conditions," said Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Trump recently mentioned the immigration raids that were supposed to happen a few weeks ago will now happen after the Fourth of July holiday.