Motorcyclist injured in wrong-way crash

Posted 6:43 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45AM, July 2, 2019

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision Monday while driving on the wrong side of a street in San Marcos.

The 37-year-old man was heading south in a northbound lane when his Kawasaki clipped a GMC van in the 300 block of Smilax Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday, sending him tumbling onto the street, according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Nicholas Maryn said.

The driver of the van was unhurt, Maryn said.

