Man hospitalized after Mission Valley brush fire

Posted 8:58 AM, July 2, 2019, by

San Diego firefighters received a call about a brush fire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO — A man was taken to a hospital after a brush fire ignited in Mission Valley Tuesday morning.

San Diego firefighters received a call about a brush fire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hotel Circle and Taylor Street in Mission Valley.

One man was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not known.

Nearby roads were closed temporarily as firefighters addressed the fire but were reopened later Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.