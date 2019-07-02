× Man hospitalized after Mission Valley brush fire

SAN DIEGO — A man was taken to a hospital after a brush fire ignited in Mission Valley Tuesday morning.

San Diego firefighters received a call about a brush fire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hotel Circle and Taylor Street in Mission Valley.

One man was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not known.

Nearby roads were closed temporarily as firefighters addressed the fire but were reopened later Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.