Firefighters monitor small vegetation fire near Camp Pendleton

North County Fire and Camp Pendleton Fire sent crews to address a vegetation fire at the 900 block of Alturas Road near Camp Pendleton on Tuesday.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire that broke out at the 900 block of Alturas Road in Fallbrook Tuesday morning.

North County Fire and Camp Pendleton Fire sent crews to address a vegetation fire at 923 Alturas Road.

Shortly after 7 a.m., North County Fire tweeted that crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress.

No injuries had been reported by 8 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

