Firefighters monitor small vegetation fire near Camp Pendleton

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Firefighters were battling a vegetation fire that broke out at the 900 block of Alturas Road in Fallbrook Tuesday morning.

North County Fire and Camp Pendleton Fire sent crews to address a vegetation fire at 923 Alturas Road.

Shortly after 7 a.m., North County Fire tweeted that crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress.

No injuries had been reported by 8 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

North county fire and camp Pendleton units are at scene of a small vegetation fire in the vicinity of Aviation and Alturas Rd. in Fallbrook. Cause of fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3gxCUp99GU — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) July 2, 2019

