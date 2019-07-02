Encinitas finishes Cardiff State Beach Living Shoreline Project

ENCINITAS — Encinitas officials Tuesday announced the completion of the Cardiff State Beach Living Shoreline Project, making it the second beach in the city that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Work began last October to restore a half-mile stretch of sand dunes that has historically been damaged by storms and flooding. The restoration is intended to protect Coast Highway 101 from storm surges and flooding.

The project, which also added protected habitat area for native plants and wildlife, was completed last week with the addition of ADA accessibility measures and road striping on the 2500 block of Coast Highway 101.

The project is one of several in the state’s Living Shoreline Project pilot program to increase protections for Southern California cities that are most likely to be affected by sea level rise and climate change while also avoiding the use of certain protection strategies like sea walls, which the California Coastal Commission argues are not a panacea for sea level rise.

Much of the $2.5 million project was funded by grants from the California State Coastal Conservancy, the California Ocean Protection Council, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the San Diego Association of Governments, according to the city.

The city oversaw the project with the State Coastal Conservancy, the Nature Collective and state’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Cardiff State Beach joins Moonlight Beach as the city’s two ADA- accessible beaches.