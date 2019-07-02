Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger with stroke symptoms

SAN DIEGO — A man was medevaced from a cruise ship off the coast of San Diego on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 58-year-old man appeared to be having a stroke on board the Carnival Imagination around 6:30 p.m. Monday, crew members said.

The Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the ship, which was about 45 miles northwest of San Diego. The man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla just before 9:30 p.m., where he was reportedly in stable condition.