Coast Guard rescues cruise ship passenger with stroke symptoms

Posted 2:06 PM, July 2, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A man was medevaced from a cruise ship off the coast of San Diego on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 58-year-old man appeared to be having a stroke on board the Carnival Imagination around 6:30 p.m. Monday, crew members said.

The Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the ship, which was about 45 miles northwest of San Diego. The man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla just before 9:30 p.m., where he was reportedly in stable condition.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.