Car crashes into storage container after leading short police chase

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a storage container at Herbert Hoover High School Tuesday after leading officers on a short chase, San Diego police said.

An officer was trying to stop the suspect for an equipment violation along the 4400 block of University Avenue, authorities said.

Instead of stopping, the driver led officers on a short chase that ended at the high school when the suspect crashed the car, triggering a temporary lockdown at the school.

Police said the suspect was in custody.