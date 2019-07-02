Boy injured after car crashes into Chula Vista apartment complex

Posted 9:30 AM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, July 2, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A boy was taken to a hospital after a car slammed into his bedroom in Chula Vista Tuesday morning.

Chula Vista police were called to the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue around 8 a.m. following reports of a car that had crashed into an apartment complex.

Police told FOX 5 three children were inside the home when the crash happened. One child was injured and taken to a hospital.

Video showed caution tape surrounding the building where the car made impact.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Editors will update this article as more information becomes available.

