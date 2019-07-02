5th E. coli case linked to San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. — A fifth case of E. coli that may be related to the San Diego County Fair was reported Tuesday, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency said.

A 6-year-old boy who visited the fair on June 22 began showing E. coli-related symptoms on June 26. County officials said the boy was recovering and had not been hospitalized for his symptoms. The cause of the symptoms was confirmed to be E. coli.

The boy’s symptoms mark the fifth suspected E. coli case related to children visiting animals at the San Diego County Fair in the last month.

Four of those have been confirmed as E. coli cases. Three other children — ages 9, 11 and 13 — who experienced confirmed and suspected E. coli symptoms were recovering but had not been hospitalized. One child, 2-year-old Jedidiah King Cabezuela, died June 24 after visiting the fair on June 15.