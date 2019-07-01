Watch Live: The 2019 Big Bay Boom fireworks spectacular on July 4th

Posted 3:00 PM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:09PM, July 1, 2019

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Bay will light up for the annual Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom July 4th Fireworks Show. Get the best view in the city on FOX 5 and fox5sandiego.com.

The 19th annual pyrotechnic show, which launches Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m., is expected to draw over 500,000 viewers to viewpoints around San Diego Bay. Fireworks will launch simultaneously  from four barges strategically located in San Diego Bay, and FOX 5’s cameras at the Embarcadero, Shelter Island, Point Loma and Coronado will capture it all from the best view points.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.