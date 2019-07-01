Watch Live: The 2019 Big Bay Boom fireworks spectacular on July 4th

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Bay will light up for the annual Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom July 4th Fireworks Show. Get the best view in the city on FOX 5 and fox5sandiego.com.

The 19th annual pyrotechnic show, which launches Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m., is expected to draw over 500,000 viewers to viewpoints around San Diego Bay. Fireworks will launch simultaneously from four barges strategically located in San Diego Bay, and FOX 5’s cameras at the Embarcadero, Shelter Island, Point Loma and Coronado will capture it all from the best view points.