LOS ANGELES -- Walmart's first line of tablets, sold under its Onn brand, provides a way for consumers to take care of everyday tasks, like web surfing and watching videos. It's not the fastest in the world -- but for $64, it's a pretty good deal.
Walmart launches its first line of tablets
