Walmart launches its first line of tablets

Posted 3:30 PM, July 1, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES -- Walmart's first line of tablets, sold under its Onn brand, provides a way for consumers to take care of everyday tasks, like web surfing and watching videos. It's not the fastest in the world -- but for $64, it's a pretty good deal.

