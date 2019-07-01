Tree falls on performing arts theater in Balboa Park

Posted 9:08 AM, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, July 1, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A eucalyptus tree fell on the Starlight Bowl performing arts theater in Balboa Park Monday morning, a representative with the nonprofit Save Starlight said.

City officials and Save Starlight employees discovered a heritage eucalyptus tree had fallen on the Starlight Bowl’s ticket and concession building Monday morning. The exact time of the tree’s fall was not known.

A Save Starlight spokesperson said no one was inside the building at the time of the collapse and that no injuries were reported.

A tree removal crew was in the process of removing the tree by 9 a.m. Monday.

 

