Police identify man stabbed to death at Pacific Beach 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday publicly identified a man who was fatally stabbed last month during a fight outside a Pacific Beach convenience store.

Sean Snellman, 40, got into a shouting match with another man for unknown reasons at the 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. June 22, according to San Diego police.

The quarrel ended when the other man stabbed Snellman repeatedly and then fled. Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The assailant, believed to possibly be a local transient, is described as a 20- to 30-year-old, roughly 5-foot-9-inch black man who may wear gold- colored braces or dental grills. At the time of the assault, the unidentified man was carrying a long skateboard, police said.

