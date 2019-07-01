Officials investigate freight train derailment in National City

BREAKING: Train derails in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif — Officials in National City were looking into a multi-car train derailment in National City early Monday morning.

The accident was reported just before 5 a.m. to National City police in the 1400 block of Tidelands Avenue.

The derailment may cause traffic between Tidelands Avenue and Civic Center Drive & 19th Street as few roads are shutdown.

National City Fire Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the crash.

No injuries were reported at the time.

This is a developing story. Editors will update this article as more information becomes available. 

Google Map for coordinates 32.667378 by -117.114774.

