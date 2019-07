Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Mike Hess Brewing's new location in Imperial Beach will be opening at 8:30 a.m. this Fourth of July to serve breakfast, beer and mimosas to those celebrating the holiday. According to founder Mike Hess, the dog- and family-friendly tasting room is the largest beachfront beer garden in Southern California. Tabitha Lipkin has the details.