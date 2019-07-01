Gas leak triggers home evacuations in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A gas leak forced the evacuation of several homes in Chula Vista near Otay Valley Regional Park Monday morning.

Officials responded to a reported gas leak shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. Battalion Chief Richard Brocchini of the Chula Vista Fire Department said firefighters had evacuated four to six homes near 367 Date Street, where the gas leak occurred.

The CVFD said a 17-year-old girl was moving her family’s car when the car hit a gas meter on the side of the house.

Firefighters were working with San Diego Gas & Electric to stop the leak.

“Evacuating the immediate area is very important to us, so the firefighters are doing that to make sure everybody is safe,” Brocchini said. “There’s approximately four to six homes in that respective area. The rest of the block, we’re making sure they’re safe as well.”

