Big Bay ‘Bust’: 2012’s spectacular fireworks fail

SAN DIEGO -- In 2012, San Diego's Big Bay Boom July 4th fireworks show was a spectacular failure that garnered national headlines. Watch the video above and you'll see why.

This year, the San Diego Bay will light up once again for the annual Independence Day celebration, and things are expected to run a bit more smoothly.

The 19th annual pyrotechnic show, which launches Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m., is expected to draw over 500,000 viewers to viewpoints all around the bay. You can watch all the action on FOX 5.

Big Bay Boom Podcast