LOS ANGELES — Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen truck in Los Angeles Monday morning.

At one point, the driver stopped in time to narrowly miss a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk. Later, he had to swerve before hitting another vehicle in the Sherman Oaks area, KTLA reported.

Police detained the driver around 10:30 a.m. after he stopped the truck, got out and dropped to the ground.

No further details were available immediately after the arrest.