× Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas, according to the team, and while no details were immediately released about a cause of death, police said no foul play is suspected.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team announced in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time. There are no other details at this time, please keep Tyler’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Monday night’s scheduled game between the Angels and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, was canceled. The Rangers organization issued a statement expressing “its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss.”

“The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time,” according to the Rangers.

The canceled game will be made up at a later date.

According to the Southlake (Texas) Police Department, officers responded at 2:18 p.m. Texas time to a report of an “unconscious male” in a Hilton hotel room.

“Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to police. “… At this time, no foul play is suspected.”

Skaggs, 27, last pitched on Saturday in a game against the Oakland A’s.

A native of Woodland Hills, Skaggs attended Santa Monica High School and was drafted by the Angels in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010, and made his Major League debut with the Diamondbacks in 2012.

He was traded back to the Angels in late 2013.

Skaggs has a 7-7 record this season, with a 4.29 earned-run average.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”