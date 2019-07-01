9 California laws going into effect July 1

SACRAMENTO — Several laws went into effect throughout California on July 1, including a sweeping gas tax increase, new ammunition regulations and more.

The 5.6-cent gas tax increase was tied to legislation passed in 2017, which paved the way for the gas tax to rise in November by 12 cents and again on July 1. The legislation, which made California the state with the highest gas tax in the U.S., also included an annual adjustment to the gas tax based on the cost of living.

These are the other state laws that went into effect July 1: