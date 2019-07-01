3 children recovering, 1 dead after contracting E. coli at San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO — Three children were still recovering Monday after contracting E. coli at the San Diego County Fair.

Four children between the ages of 2 and 13 contracted E. coli in connection to a petting zoo at the fair in June. One child, 2-year-old Jedidiah King Cabezuela, died June 24 after contracting the virus during his visit to the fair on June 15. The other three children did not have to be hospitalized for their symptoms.

Fair officials said they have shut down the petting zoo in light of the E. coli reports.

Symptoms of E. coli can include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some infections are mild, but others can be life-threatening. The city has asked that anyone who experienced these symptoms on or after June 8 visit a doctor as soon as possible to get their symptoms checked.

The types of E. coli that can cause illnesses can be transmitted through contaminated food and water or by coming into contact with infected people and animals.

A GoFundMe page was set up in Cabezuela’s name. More than $22,000 had been raised for Cabezuela’s family by Monday morning.