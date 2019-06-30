Solana Beach dad admits to bribing son’s way into USC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. -- A Solana Beach parent admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son accepted into University of Southern California by posing as a volleyball player.

Jeffrey Bizzack, 59, is the 51st person to become ensnared in the ongoing college admissions scandal and has taken full responsibility for the bribe, saying his son didn't know anything about it.

Bizzack is a longtime business partner of professional surfer Kelly Slater and was described by surfing insiders as Slater's "right-hand man" at the Kelly Slater Wave Company.

Prosecutors are recommending Bizzack spend nine months behind bars and pay a $75,000 fine for his involvement in the scandal.