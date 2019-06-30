Man hospitalized over argument about ‘free marijuana’

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was hospitalized with a gash to the head after an argument about ”free marijuana” erupted at a dispensary today, police said.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon outside of the business on the 900 block of Broadway at 2:18 p.m. Sunday, Lt. John English of the Chula Vista Police Department said.

The unidentified victim went to the store to ask about an offer of ”free marijuana” he received from the business as a text message. Workers told him he had to buy something in the store to receive the free offer.

An argument broke out between the man and store worker. As the would-be customer stepped out the door, a store security guard ”smacked the victim in the back of the head,” according to English. The weapon may have been a pipe, he said.

Two others ran out of the store and continued to assault the victim, who was bleeding profusely from his head. After police arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital and two people were arrested.

The business was shut down by police, who continued their search for the security guard wanted in the assault.