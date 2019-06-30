Elderly man killed after ‘darting’ in front of car

SAN DIEGO — A 79-year-old man was injured and later died when he “darted” in front of a car and was struck by the vehicle in the Midway District of San Diego, police said Sunday.

The pedestrian was standing on the south sidewalk in the 2700 block of Kurtz Street when he “darted” in front of an eastbound 2006 Toyota Prius that was driven by a 59-year-old woman, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The crash occurred at 10:50 p.m. Saturday and the 79-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, Heims said.

Police said the motorist was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It was not known whether she was cited or arrested.

San Diego police asked anyone who saw the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.