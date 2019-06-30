× 2 arrested in young man’s murder

SAN DIEGO — A man shot to death in the Paradise Hills community has been identified as 20-year-old Tyshawn Powell, police said Sunday.

Two of the three suspects detained in Saturday’s homicide were arrested Sunday. They are 19-year-old Angelo Roshon Richardson Jr. and 18-year- old Mikayla Ann Castillo, police said. A 17-year-old suspect was released pending further investigation.

Richardson was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder and allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. Castillo was booked into Las Colinas Women’s Detention Center on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and carrying a concealed weapon, but has since been released on bail.

Powell was found shot and lying in the driveway of a home in the 6200 block of Childs Avenue early Saturday. A family member performed CPR, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived and helped perform CPR until paramedics arrived. Powell, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m., Dobbs said.

Residents in the area who heard the gunshots provided police with information that helped police detain three people for questioning.