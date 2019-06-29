Woman crossing busy street hit by SUV, badly hurt

SAN DIEGO — A 58-year-old woman who was crossing a busy street in the Midway District was struck and seriously injured by an SUV, a San Diego police officer said Saturday.

The crash took place at 8:35 p.m. Friday at 4100 Pacific Coast Highway, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

According to police, the woman was crossing Pacific Coast Highway diagonally from east to west across the northbound lanes when a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by a 27-year-old man sideswiped the woman, Heims said.

The woman suffered serious fractures of her legs requiring surgery.

The driver was not cited by police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.