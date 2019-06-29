Where to watch fireworks on July 4th

SAN DIEGO — Independence Day fireworks displays will be held throughout San Diego County Thursday evening, including what’s billed as the largest fireworks display on the West Coast, the Big Bay Boom, which you can watch right here on FOX 5.

The Big Bay Boom takes place over San Diego Harbor and includes fireworks launched from four different barges strategically placed throughout the bay.

Locations of fireworks shows throughout the county, which kick off at 9 p.m. unless otherwise noted, include: