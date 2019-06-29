× New sneaker collection pays tribute to Frida Kahlo

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Vans is paying tribute to Mexican artist and activist Frida Kahlo by bringing some of her iconic pieces to life.

The Vault by Vans x Frida Kahlo collection dropped Saturday in select stores across the United States.

The trio of sneakers showcase a different painting of the famed Mexican painter. The OG Slip-On LX features Kahlo’s 1940s “Self-Portrait with Necklace of Thorns and Hummingbird,” while her 1939 self-portrait “Las Dos Fridas” is displayed on the OG Sk8-Hi LX — the brand’s classic high top sneaker. And Kahlo’s last known painting — the 1954 “Viva la Vida, Watermelons” — covers a OG Authentic LX along with the words “viva la vida” embroidered on one side.

The sneakers range between $80-$95 and are available through select Vault by Vans retailers. The collection was done in partnership with Banco de México and the images were approved by the Frida Kahlo Corporation.

Previously, the brand’s Vault series released collections inspired on near-extinct animals by Ralph Steadman and a military-inspired line by Japanese designer Taka Hayashi.

Kahlo’s artwork and her image have been featured in museums around the world and on jewelry and clothing. Last year, Mattel launched a Frida Kahlo Barbie doll as part of a batch of dolls based on historical figures.

Since her death in 1954, the Mexican painter has become a pop culture icon and a model for feminist ideologies.