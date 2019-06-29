Missing hiker found alive after week in the wilderness

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. — A 73-year-old hiker separated a week ago from his group in the Mount Waterman area near La Canada Flintridge was found Saturday, officials said.

Eugene Jo was found about noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Malibu Search and Rescue Team.

Jo was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. Where he was found and the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

Jo was with a group on the Mount Waterman trail when he lost contact with them about 5:30 p.m. on June 22, the LASD said. Jo had hiking equipment with him and was believed to be in good physical condition, the sheriff’s department said.

On Tuesday, teams searched approximately 1,200 acres at an elevation of 3,200 feet in the area between Three Points and Mount Waterman, the LASD said.

A team of 53 search and rescue personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by teams from the Orange and San Diego sheriff’s departments in an attempt to locate him.