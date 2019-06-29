× Family holds fundraiser for boy who died after contracting E. coli at San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO — A fundraiser has been planned for the family of a toddler who died after contracting E. coli linked to animals at the San Diego County Fair.

Two-year-old Jedidiah King Cabezuela died on June 24. He had visited the fair on June 15 and became sick on June 19, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.

Rosie O’Gradys, located at 3402 Adams Avenue in Normal Heights, is offering a $10 buffet on Saturday, June 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Cabezuela’s family.

A family spokesperson also shared a GoFundMe fundraiser page.