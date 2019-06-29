Family holds fundraiser for boy who died after contracting E. coli at San Diego County Fair

Posted 3:02 PM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:54PM, June 29, 2019

Two-year-old Jedidiah King Cabezuela died after contracting E. coli linked to animals at the San Diego County Fair.

SAN DIEGO — A fundraiser has been planned for the family of a toddler who died after contracting E. coli linked to animals at the San Diego County Fair. 

Two-year-old Jedidiah King Cabezuela died on June 24. He had visited the fair on June 15 and became sick on June 19, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.

Rosie O’Gradys, located at 3402 Adams Avenue in Normal Heights, is offering a $10 buffet on Saturday, June 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Cabezuela’s family.

A family spokesperson also shared a GoFundMe fundraiser page.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.