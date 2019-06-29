× Disneyland bringing back popular main street electrical parade

ANAHEIM — Disneyland officials have announced that the park’s popular Main Street Electrical Parade will return for a limited time this summer.

The parade, which features the familiar Disney characters in a procession of vehicles festooned with a half-million miniature lights, was a favorite park feature from 1972 until 1996. Since then, it has returned a number of times for special engagements, most recently in 2017.

This summer’s parade will begin on Aug. 2, with nightly performances through Sept. 30.

In addition to the announcement on Friday, Disney opened its new Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind ride at California Adventure, based on the popular 2015 Pixar film.