Crews battle growing South Bay brush fire

Posted 11:26 AM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, June 29, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a fire in the South Bay that had grown to 28 acres late Saturday morning.

Cal Fire San Diego started fighting the flames in a brush-filled area of the Lower Otay Reservoir, near the border east of Chula Vista, around 10 a.m.

The fire grew from five acres to 10 in about a half hour, and was up to 28 acres after 11 a.m., Cal Fire said. Crews were making progress and the blaze was 5% contained, according to the agency.

