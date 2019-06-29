Crews battle growing South Bay brush fire

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a fire in the South Bay that had grown to 28 acres late Saturday morning.
Cal Fire San Diego started fighting the flames in a brush-filled area of the Lower Otay Reservoir, near the border east of Chula Vista, around 10 a.m.
The fire grew from five acres to 10 in about a half hour, and was up to 28 acres after 11 a.m., Cal Fire said. Crews were making progress and the blaze was 5% contained, according to the agency.
32.640054 -117.084196