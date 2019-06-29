Crews battle growing South Bay brush fire

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a fire in the South Bay that had grown to 28 acres late Saturday morning.

#OtayFire [update] The fire is now 28 acres and 5% contained. Firefighters continue to make progress. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 29, 2019

Cal Fire San Diego started fighting the flames in a brush-filled area of the Lower Otay Reservoir, near the border east of Chula Vista, around 10 a.m.

The fire grew from five acres to 10 in about a half hour, and was up to 28 acres after 11 a.m., Cal Fire said. Crews were making progress and the blaze was 5% contained, according to the agency.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire east of the Lower Otay Reservoir east of Chula Vista. The fire is currently 5 acres and there are no structures threatened.#OtayFire pic.twitter.com/3fTf2nRZFJ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 29, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.