3 hospitalized in Carlsbad crash

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Three people were hospitalized when a car ran a red light and hit another car Saturday, police said.

A 25-year-old man driving a silver Hyundai Tucson ran a red light at about 9:35 a.m. Saturday at southbound Rancho Santa Fe Road and Camino Junipero, Carlsbad police said.

The Hyundai hit the passenger-side door of a black Honda Accord with two occupants, both 22-year-old men. The Accord was making a left turn from Rancho Santa Fe Road when it was hit.

All three men were taken to an area hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

Drug intoxication is being investigated as a possible factor in the collision, police said.