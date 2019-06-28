Woman suspected of DUI ran over, killed Kearny Mesa man after argument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving when she allegedly ran over and fatally injured a man who had been holding onto her car as she was driving out of a parking lot in Kearny Mesa, police said Friday.

Latisha Ingram and the 25-year-old man were involved in an argument about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot in the 4600 block Conroy Street, where she started to drive away while he was still holding onto the car, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Ingram drove out of the parking lot and turned southbound onto Convoy Street, where the man let go and was allegedly run over by Ingram, Heims said.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries and Ingram was arrested a short time later on suspicion of felony drunken driving, he said.

San Diego police asked anyone with any information regarding the death to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.