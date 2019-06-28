San Diego Unified to fly pride flags for 1st time

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified School District will raise the Rainbow and Transgender Pride flags at its headquarters for the first time Friday in support of Pride Month.

The ceremony is intended to highlight the district’s efforts to promote a safe educational environment for LGBTQ students, their families, faculty and staff. During the flag raising, students in the district’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance Support Group will discuss the significance of the ceremony.

“San Diego Unified is committed to equal opportunity for all students in admission and access to the district’s educational programs, guidance and counseling programs, athletic programs, testing procedures, and other activities, and that all programs and activities be free from discrimination, including harassment, with respect to a student’s actual or perceived sex, gender, ethnic group identification, race, national origin, religion, color, physical or mental disability, age or sexual orientation,” the district said in a statement.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. District Superintendent Cindy Marten, Board of Education members, district staff and elected officials are expected to attend the flag raising.