Photos released of Pacific Beach deadly stabbing suspect

Posted 5:30 PM, June 28, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday asked for help to identify a man suspected of stabbing a man to death in Pacific Beach.

Around 1:12 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, two men got in a fight outside of the 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard. The assailant stabbed a 55-year-old man multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives believe the suspect is “known locally” and is a homeless person in the area. He is described as black, 5’8″ to 5’10”, 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black hat. He rides a longboard-style skateboard and may have gold braces or a gold mouth grill.

Anyone with information should call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

