North County main break causes sinkhole; 400 without water

SAN DIEGO — A water main break in Valley Center created a 20-foot sinkhole and left 400 customers without water Friday morning.

The water main broke around 6 a.m. at Paradise Mountain Road and Latigo Road. The break caused a 20-foot-wide sinkhole on the right shoulder of Paradise Mountain Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The water was shut off by 7 a.m. and repairs were underway, but 400 residents were left without water. Officials estimated that service would return by 7 p.m.

Valley Center Fire, County Roads and the Municipal Water District were all on the scene to repair the road.