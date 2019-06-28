North County main break causes sinkhole; 400 without water

Posted 9:02 AM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06AM, June 28, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A water main break in Valley Center created a 20-foot sinkhole and left 400 customers without water Friday morning.

The water main broke around 6 a.m. at Paradise Mountain Road and Latigo Road. The break caused a 20-foot-wide sinkhole on the right shoulder of Paradise Mountain Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The water was shut off by 7 a.m. and repairs were underway, but 400 residents were left without water. Officials estimated that service would return by 7 p.m.

Valley Center Fire, County Roads and the Municipal Water District were all on the scene to repair the road.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.