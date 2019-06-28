Former teacher pleads guilty to performing lewd act on student

SAN DIEGO — A former teacher at a City Heights charter school pleaded guilty Friday to committing a lewd act on a child.

Robert Ian Famania, 38, was arrested and charged last month with four felony counts involving incidents with an underage student that occurred sometime between March and April of this year.

Famania is being held without bail pending his Aug. 12 sentencing at the downtown San Diego courthouse. Deputy District Attorney Meghan Buckner said a sentencing recommendation had not yet been made.

Prosecutors have not disclosed what information led to Famania’s May 15 arrest or the subsequent charges.

The defendant previously taught at Health Sciences High and Middle College, but shortly after his arrest, school officials said he was no longer employed there. He was previously listed as a 9th and 10th grade history teacher on the school’s website.